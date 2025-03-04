 Skip navigation
Vikings hire Jordan Traylor as assistant OC/assistant QBs coach

  
Published March 3, 2025 08:06 PM

The Vikings are hiring Jordan Traylor as their assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Traylor, 31, replaces Grant Udinski, who left to become the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator.

Traylor spent the past six seasons in New Orleans, most recently as an offensive assistant. He was a scouting assistant for two seasons before becoming a defensive assistant for two seasons.

He moved to the offensive side of the ball in 2023, assisting with the team’s tight ends.

Traylor, a quarterback at Texas A&M, is the son of Jeff Traylor, the head coach at UTSA.