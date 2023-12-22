Vikings list Alexander Mattison as questionable, Danielle Hunter set to play

Running back Alexander Mattison could return to the lineup for the Vikings this weekend.

Mattison did not play last Saturday because of an ankle injury and he did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to practice on Friday as a limited participant and he’s been listed as questionable to play against the Lions.

While Mattison’s status is up in the air, edge rusher Danielle Hunter is set to play. He didn’t practice on Wednesday because of illness, but moved back to full participation Friday and avoided an injury designation.

Defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (back), right tackle Brian O’Neill, defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (ankle), linebacker Jordan Hicks (shin) and linebacker Ivan Pace, Jr. (shoulder) are also listed as questionable.

Cornerback Byron Murphy (knee) and WR Jalen Nailor (concussion) have both been ruled out after missing practice all week.