Vikings re-sign special teamer Tavierre Thomas

Tavierre Thomas, a major contributor to the Vikings’ special teams who also provides depth in the secondary, will stay in Minnesota.

Thomas is signing a two-year deal to remain with the Vikings, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Thomas played 371 special teams snaps and also played a small role as a defensive back, where he has lined up at both cornerback and safety. The Vikings will likely use him in a similar role this season.

Thomas, whose 30th birthday is today, originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has also spent time with the Browns, Texans and Buccaneers.