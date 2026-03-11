 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyinjury_260311.jpg
How did physical factor into Ravens backing out?
nbc_pft_ravensbackingout_260311.jpg
Why did Ravens back out of Crosby trade?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynews_260311.jpg
Ravens out of Crosby trade in ‘crazy’ development

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyinjury_260311.jpg
How did physical factor into Ravens backing out?
nbc_pft_ravensbackingout_260311.jpg
Why did Ravens back out of Crosby trade?
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynews_260311.jpg
Ravens out of Crosby trade in ‘crazy’ development

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings re-sign special teamer Tavierre Thomas

  
Published March 11, 2026 08:01 AM

Tavierre Thomas, a major contributor to the Vikings’ special teams who also provides depth in the secondary, will stay in Minnesota.

Thomas is signing a two-year deal to remain with the Vikings, his agents told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Last year Thomas played 371 special teams snaps and also played a small role as a defensive back, where he has lined up at both cornerback and safety. The Vikings will likely use him in a similar role this season.

Thomas, whose 30th birthday is today, originally signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and has also spent time with the Browns, Texans and Buccaneers.