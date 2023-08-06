 Skip navigation
Vikings sign receiver N’Keal Harry

  
Published August 6, 2023 05:04 PM

The Vikings have added another former first-round draft pick to their corps of pass catchers.

The defending NFC North champions have announced that receiver N’Keal Harry has been signed to the 90-man roster.

The last pick of round one in the 2019 draft, Harry spent three seasons with the Patriots. He was traded to the Bears last year for a 2024 seventh-round pick. He became a free agent in March, and he has waited since then for his next opportunity.

Harry has 64 career receptions for 715 yards and five touchdowns. It never quite clicked for him as a rookie, in Tom Brady’s final season with the Patriots. His best year came in 2020, with 33 catches for 309 yards in 14 games, with nine starts.

To make room for Harry, the Vikings placed defensive lineman James Lynch on injured reserve.

The Vikings now have four one-time first-round picks at receiver or tight end — receivers Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor, and Harry, and tight end T.J. Hockenson. There’s a chance that Reagor and Harry will barely make the 53-man roster, if at all.