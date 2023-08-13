Vikings sign veteran special teamer Tanner Vallejo

The Vikings signed veteran linebacker and core special teams player Tanner Vallejo after a workout at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, the team announced Sunday.

In a corresponding move, the Vikings waived linebacker William Kwenkeu with an injury designation.

Vallejo, 28, has played 683 defensive snaps and 1,535 special teams snaps since the Bills made him a sixth-round pick in 2017. He has played for the Bills, Browns, Cardinals and Commanders, appearing in 82 games with eight starts.

Vallejo has totaled 114 tackles, six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, two passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

In 2022, he appeared in all 17 games with five starts for the Cardinals and played 280 defensive snaps and 375 on special teams.