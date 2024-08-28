 Skip navigation
Vikings signing Bobby McCain and Myles Gaskin to practice squad

  
Published August 28, 2024 11:39 AM

The Vikings cut safety Bobby McCain and running back Myles Gaskin yesterday, but they’re not leaving Minnesota.

Both McCain and Gaskin are signing to the Vikings’ practice squad, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCain and Gaskin are vested veterans who were not subject to waivers and are eligible to sign wherever they want immediately, and they’re choosing to stay where they are. Players who are put on waivers have to go to any team that claims them, but players not subject to waivers become free agents as soon as they are officially released.

The 31-year-old McCain signed with the Vikings a month ago after previously spending six seasons with the Dolphins, two with the Commanders and one with the Giants.

The 27-year-old Gaskin was the Dolphins’ starting running back for a couple of years but last year only played special teams, never offense, in stints with the Rams and Vikings.