Vikings’ three turnovers help Ravens to 27-19 win

The Ravens won their third game in a row, beating the Vikings 27-19 on Sunday. Both teams are now 4-5.

The Vikings led 10-9 at halftime, but the second half belonged to the Ravens as Minnesota continually shot itself in the foot. The Vikings had three turnovers and eight false starts on the day despite playing at home.

The Vikings still had a chance, getting the ball back at their own 8 with 1:44 remaining and no timeouts and in need of a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to send it to overtime. They reached their own 40 before turning it over on downs.

The Vikings outgained the Ravens 365 to 322, but J.J. McCarthy threw two interceptions — one to Marlon Humphrey and one to Malaki Starks — and Myles Price fumbled a kickoff that Keondre Jackson forced and recovered at the Minnesota 23.

The Ravens used the three turnovers for 13 of their points.

Lamar Jackson was 17-of-29 for 176 yards and a touchdown, and he ran nine times for 36 yards. Derrick Henry rushed for 75 yards on 20 carries, and Zay Flowers caught four passes for 75 yards. Justice Hill and Mark Andrews each scored a touchdown.

McCarthy completed 20 of 42 passes for 248 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 48 yards on five carries. Aaron Jones had nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Nailor caught five passes for 124 yards, and Justin Jefferson had four receptions for 37 yards.