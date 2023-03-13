 Skip navigation
Vikings to sign Josh Oliver

  
Published March 13, 2023 11:31 AM
March 13, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Bud Grant’s legacy, after the iconic Vikings head coach died at age 95, and honor all his contributions to the NFL.

The Vikings are adding a tight end.

Minnesota has agreed to sign Josh Oliver on a three-year deal worth $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The contract also includes incentives that could push Oliver’s compensation to $24 million.

Oliver started his career as a Jaguars’ third-round pick but was injured for much of his first two seasons. He was then traded to the Ravens, where he excelled as a blocker.

In 2022, Oliver was on the field for 47 percent of Baltimore’s offensive snaps. He caught 14 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns.

Oliver gives the Vikings a solid blocker at the line of scrimmage who can pair with fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson.