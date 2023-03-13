Vikings to sign Josh Oliver

The Vikings are adding a tight end.

Minnesota has agreed to sign Josh Oliver on a three-year deal worth $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The contract also includes incentives that could push Oliver’s compensation to $24 million.

Oliver started his career as a Jaguars’ third-round pick but was injured for much of his first two seasons. He was then traded to the Ravens, where he excelled as a blocker.

In 2022, Oliver was on the field for 47 percent of Baltimore’s offensive snaps. He caught 14 passes for 149 yards with two touchdowns.

Oliver gives the Vikings a solid blocker at the line of scrimmage who can pair with fellow tight end T.J. Hockenson.