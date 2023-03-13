Vikings to sign Marcus Davenport

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings to sign Marcus Davenport

  
Published March 13, 2023 05:30 PM
nbc_csu_saintsfitcarr_230308
March 8, 2023 01:09 PM
Chris and Phil Simms take a look at Derek Carr an assess how Derek Carr's skillset matches with the New Orleans Saints' offense.

Marcus Davenport will need to buy a winter coat.

Davenport, a first-round pick of the Saints in 2018, will sign a one-year deal with the Vikings, according to NFL Media.

It’s reportedly a $13 million contract.

Davenport, whom the Saints sacrificed their 2019 first-round pick to get in a trade up in round one, has been a mixed bag at best in five NFL seasons. His best season came in 2021, with 9.0 sacks. Last year, he had only 0.5 in 15 games.

Acquiring Davenport could make the Vikings more willing to part ways with Za’Darius Smith, who has asked to be released.

Regardless, Davenport becomes the first significant name to be added by a defense that is rebuilding almost completely under new coordinator Brian Flores.

And Davenport really will need a winter coat. He’s a native of San Antonio, and he played college football at UTSA.