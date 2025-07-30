Vikings to wear helmet decal honoring Jim Marshall

The Vikings will be honoring the late Jim Marshall this season.

Marshall died in June at the age of 87 and team president Mark Wilf said at a Wednesday press conference that the team will recognize his passing with a decal on their helmets.

“In our minds, he’s the greatest captain in NFL history and there is no question he also belongs in the Hall of Fame for what he accomplished in his 20-year career,” Wilf said. “We plan to honor Jim with a helmet decal throughout the 2025 season and are working on plans to recognize him and his family during Legends weekend when we face the Bengals in September.”

Marshall joined the Vikings in their inaugural season in 1961 and spent the next 19 years with the team. He helped them to four Super Bowl appearances and holds the NFL record for most consecutive games played for a single team. The Vikings have also inducted him into their Ring of Honor and retired his No. 70 since he retired after the 1979 season.