Vikings unveil initial 53-man roster

The Vikings have unveiled their initial 53-man roster, while also outlining the moves made to trim the roster from 90.

Waived are quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, running backs DeWayne McBride, Abram Smith, and Aaron Dykes, receivers Blake Proehl, Lucky Jackson, Jacob Copeland, Trishton Jackson, Thayer Thomas, and Garett Maag, tight ends Ben Sims and Colin Thompson, offensive linemen Josh Sokol, Jack Snyder, Alan Ali, Jarrid Williams, and Christian DiLauro, defensive linemen Ross Blacklock, Esezi Otomewo, T.J. Smith, and Calvin Avery, outside linebackers Luiji Vilain and Benton Whitley, inside linebacker WIlson Huber, cornerbacks Jaylin Williams, Jameson Houston, C.J. Coldon, Jr., and Kalon Barnes.

The Vikings terminated the contracts of defensive lineman Sheldon Day. linebackers Troy Reeder and Tanner Vallejo, cornerback Joejuan Williams, safety Jake Gervase

The Vikings also placed offensive lineman Chris Reed on the non-football injury list.

The moves leave the Vikings with three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens, and rookie Jaren Hall.