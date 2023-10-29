Vikings won’t move Danielle Hunter unless they’re blown away with an offer

Before the Vikings beat the 49ers on Monday night, there was plenty of chatter about a potential trade of defensive end Danielle Hunter. After Minnesota beat the 49ers, that changed.

Per a league source, the Vikings won’t consider moving Hunter unless and until they get an offer they absolutely can’t refuse. They’re very much alive at 3-4, and ownership wants to win.

Hunter helps that happen. He has nine sacks in seven games this year. He’ll have a chance to get some more today at Green Bay. And if the Vikings end up 4-4 when today’s game ends, it will likely take even more to get the Vikings to trade him.

Hunter is in his eighth season in the NFL. all with the Vikings. He’s due to be a free agent after the season.