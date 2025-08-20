Vikings WR Jordan Addison, Tai Felton exit practice with injuries

The Vikings are already looking for help at receiver. They’re currently holding their breath as to the possibility that they could be looking for more.

Via Alec Lewis of TheAthletic.com, receivers Jordan Addison and Tai Felton exited practice and watched from the sidelines with apparent injuries.

Felton, per Lewis, apparently injured his arm. Addison “jammed something” and watched the rest of the session from the sideline.

Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said before practice that it would have a scrimmage-style intensity. Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the practice ended up being “pretty physical.”

Addision will miss the first three games of the regular season due to a suspension resulting from a DUI-related offense. Jalen Nailor is week-to-week with a hand injury.

The best news for the Vikings is that All-Pro receiver Justin Jefferson recently returned to practice after missing multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury.