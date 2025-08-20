 Skip navigation
Report: Vikings exploring trade options at wide receiver

  
Published August 20, 2025 07:59 AM

The Vikings got Justin Jefferson back on the practice field on Monday, but they have other issues to deal with at wide receiver heading into the regular season.

Jordan Addison is suspended for the first three games of the year, Rondale Moore will miss the entire season with a knee injury, and Jalen Nailor is considered week-to-week after suffering a hand injury. That state of affairs could lead them to look outside the organization for some help at the position.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are exploring veteran wideouts who may be available in trades leading up to next Tuesday’s deadline to set 53-man rosters around the league.

No deal is believed to be imminent, but talks could pick up as the deadline draws closer and teams begin making final decisions about the players they want to bring into the regular season.