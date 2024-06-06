 Skip navigation
Von Miller optimistic about 2024, with his knee feeling better than last year

  
Published June 6, 2024 04:07 AM

Von Miller’s tenure in Buffalo has been rocky. He suffered a torn ACL in his first season with the Bills in 2022, and he struggled to get healthy and return to form in 2023. But he says 2024 will be different.

Miller says offseason practices have been an excellent opportunity for him to test his knee, and his knee is passing those tests.

“I have continued to grind and continued to work on my knee,” Miller said. “Everything revolves around my health, the way my knee is feeling So far, I’ve been feeling great. I’ve been practicing without a knee brace. That’s something that I just could not do last year.”

Although Miller didn’t play up to his usual standards last year, finishing the season without a sack, he said he felt significantly better late in the season and thought his three best games were the regular-season finale against the Dolphins and the two playoff games against the Steelers and Chiefs.

“During the season, once we start getting in the mix, in games and stuff, I think I should be good to go. I think my last three games of the season, Miami, Pittsburgh and K.C., were my best games of the year. I hate that it waited all the way to that point, but that’s just what it took, and I’ve just been trying to use that to springboard into this season,” Miller said.

At 35 years old, it’s safe to say Miller’s best football is behind him. But the Bills would love to see Miller stay healthy and look more like the Von Miller of old.