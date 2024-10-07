Week 7 is “an ideal target” for Cooper Kupp’s return

Rams receiver Cooper Kupp has not played since Week 2 when he injured his ankle against the Cardinals. The Rams did not place him on injured reserve, hoping he would miss fewer than four games.

Kupp has missed three games, and the Rams are on their off week this week.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Kupp’s return for Week 7 would be “an ideal target” but “by no means is that guaranteed.”

“The Raiders [game in Week 7] was always an optimistic target date just based on a few weeks back that we had set,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Kupp made 18 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

Puka Nacua, the No. 2 receiver, is on injured reserve with a knee injury, and his timeline is even less clear.

“What specifically in his knee was aggravated and the typical timeline that is usually accompanied with that, and really just based on his feedback and his rehab — there was always kind of a target date that they had tentatively set on when he could get back,” McVay said. “We’ll see if we’re exactly on that.”