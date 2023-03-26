Wes Martin to sign with Browns

The Browns have agreed to terms on a deal with offensive guard Wes Martin, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

An Ohio native, Martin is returning home after spending three of the past four seasons in Washington. He played for the Giants in 2021.

The Commanders made Martin a fourth-round pick in 2019, and he played 25 games with 10 starts his first two seasons.

He went to the Giants, and after seven games with one start in 2021, he moved on to the Jaguars. The Commanders signed Martin back in training camp last August after Jacksonville cut him.

Martin will backup Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.