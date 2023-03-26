 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Wes Martin to sign with Browns

  
Published March 26, 2023 03:51 PM
The Browns have agreed to terms on a deal with offensive guard Wes Martin, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

An Ohio native, Martin is returning home after spending three of the past four seasons in Washington. He played for the Giants in 2021.

The Commanders made Martin a fourth-round pick in 2019, and he played 25 games with 10 starts his first two seasons.

He went to the Giants, and after seven games with one start in 2021, he moved on to the Jaguars. The Commanders signed Martin back in training camp last August after Jacksonville cut him.

Martin will backup Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller.