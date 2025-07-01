What does T.J. Watt’s football future hold?

With the Steelers paying big money to a couple of strangers to the team while dragging their feet as to face-of-the-franchise linebacker T.J. Watt, his football future is far from clear.

Yes, the Steelers reportedly have “no intention” to trade him. More often than not, the use of that two-word phrase becomes a precursor to a deal.

With Watt, it’s too early to tell what will happen. No one should be surprised by any outcome.

The problem is that the two sides are, we’re told, nowhere close on a new deal. Watt, one of the very best defensive players is the game, is ready for any outcome and not afraid to push the issue.

Could that push him out of Pittsburgh? In an offseason that has been all about upgrading a one-and-done (at best) roster, removing Watt won’t do much to deliver the franchise’s first playoff win since 2016 — one year before he arrived via round one.

The question becomes whether they’d trade him for immediate help, or whether the play would be to stockpile picks with the goal of trying to get in position to draft a new franchise quarterback in 2026.

That’s the delicate balance the Steelers need to strike. They’ve shown an unprecedented level of desperation this offseason, from paying market value to DK Metcalf to waiting indefinitely for an aging Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers to trading for, and paying, Jalen Ramsey. But the franchise will exist beyond 2025. They need a young quarterback. If they could flip Watt for the ammo that helps them get the successor to Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger, maybe they should.

Again, it won’t help them this year. Which could cause Rodgers to bristle. Still, if they’re reluctant to give Watt a Myles Garrett-level deal, their best play could be to trade them to someone who gladly will.

Someone with a young franchise quarterback and a willingness to go all in, right now.