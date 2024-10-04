 Skip navigation
What will the Raiders get for Davante Adams?

  
Published October 4, 2024 01:56 PM

It’s inevitable that the Raiders will trade receiver Davante Adams. So what will they get for him?

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, they want a second-round pick. (Not a package that includes a second-round pick; a second-round pick.) We’ve heard unconfirmed (for now) chatter that the Jets have offered a pair of fourth-round picks. (Again, that’s unconfirmed.)

One factor, as previously mentioned, will be the amount of Adams’s remaining salary that the Raiders will pay. At $983,333 per week, he’s owed $13.13 million. The more the Raiders pay, the more they can get by way of trade compensation.

Through it all, the clock is ticking. The sooner Adams lands with his next team, the better. The sooner the Raiders shed his salary, the better. Regardless of whether they’ll pay to facilitate a trade, they will pay nearly $1 million per week as this lingers.

Beyond the Jets, it’s unclear whether other teams are or will be in the mix. The more teams, the better the deal — in theory.

Regardless, a deal is coming at some point before November 5. It serves all parties’ best interests to get it done.