Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Where will Dalvin Cook land?

  
Published June 9, 2023 04:17 PM
June 9, 2023 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why the supply outweighs the demand at the RB position, which has led to the Vikings being expected to release Dalvin Cook on Friday, per source.

Dalvin Cook is available to sign with any team, at any time. That’s not likely to last very long.

Unlike other free-agent options at running back, such as Ezekiel Elliott and Kareem Hunt, Cook has plenty of tread on the tires. He also has a fully-repaired shoulder, which will allow him to be 100 percent for the first time in a while.

So where will Cook land? He continues to be linked to Miami, but the Dolphins have a crowded house. They might have a spending ceiling over which they won’t go.

The Jets are a viable destination, since it would bolster a position currently left shaky by the recovery of Breece Hall from ACL surgery.

The Bills also have been mentioned. But consider this: would Cook want to infringe on the turf of his brother, James?

The Broncos have been quietly interested in Cook for a while. G.M. George Paton worked for the Vikings when Cook arrived, six years ago.

The Cowboys also make plenty of sense. At a time when they’re leaving the door open for Elliott, Cook would seem to be a better between-the-tackle complement to Tony Pollard and Deuce Vaughn.

And what about the possibility of the Raiders or the Giants rescinding the franchise tag from Josh Jacobs or Saquon Barkley, respectively, and signing Cook? They could get him for less, and he could be a better dollar-for-dollar deal, potentially.

There could be other interested teams. Cook still can run effectively. Every team with any flexibility should ask itself whether Cook is a better option than the starting tailback they currently have -- especially if they can get him for less than they’re paying to their current starter.