Will Anderson to visit Lions this week

The Lions are set to pick sixth in the first round of this year’s draft and one potential addition will be visiting with the team.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson is scheduled for a meeting with the Lions later this week. Anderson has met with other teams drafting in the top 10 and is expected to be in contention to become one of the first defensive players drafted later this month.

Anderson racked up 204 tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery for the Crimson Tide over the last three seasons.

The Lions hit when they drafted Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick last year and Anderson would make for an attractive bookend on the other side of the defensive front if he’s around when they’re on the board in the first round.