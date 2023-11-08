Will Levis: It was cool to hear I’m the starter, but it won’t change my approach

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday that the Titans will move forward with rookie Will Levis as the team’s starting quarterback.

The move wasn’t too much of a surprise, given Levis’ performances over the past two games after Ryan Tannehill suffered an ankle injury. But Levis wasn’t trying to make too much out of it when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

“The news didn’t change anything,” Levis said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “It was cool to hear that and to see it become official, but it doesn’t change, really, much about how I’m approaching things.”

While Levis is taking over for Tannehill, he said the two quarterbacks still have a good relationship. Levis pointed to how Tannehill encouraged the rookie to step up with the first group on offense at practice to avoid any awkwardness in the transition. Levis noted he didn’t want to feel like he was stepping on Tannehill’s toes, but the veteran QB made it so that everyone could avoid that.

“He’s been really good throughout this whole process with keeping the relationship professional while at the same time helping me out how he can,” Levis said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “It isn’t going to change our relationship, how we go forward.”

Through two games, Levis has completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 500 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He knows he has plenty to work on as the season continues.

“First and foremost, operationally, getting in and out of the huddle, getting the call, trying to eliminate all those mistakes because those are the things that set you up for failure from there on out,” Levis said, via Teresa Walker of the Associated Press. “So, in that respect, I think I did a decent job. Just have to keep improving there. Obviously, decision-making, some throws here and there that you’re going to want to get back. That’s going to be the case regardless of how long you’re playing in this league. But with this being my first couple games, feeling out the plays that hopefully I can eliminate and turn into positive plays in the future.

“I’m my hardest critic, for sure. So I’m definitely going to watch the tape and regardless of how I play, come away thinking that I’ve got to be a lot better than I am. I feel like you’ve got to have that mindset to keep improving.”