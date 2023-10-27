Will the Titans keep DeAndre Hopkins past the trade deadline?

With the Titans already trading starting safety and defensive captain Kevin Byard, a sense has lingered that other Titans could be available.

Including receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Asked by reporters about the possibility of a move on Friday, Hopkins danced around it with a knowing half-smile (via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com): “I do my job when my number’s called. And I’m a Tennessee Titan.”

Hopkins said of the Byard trade, “It’s football; it’s a business.”

Hopkins and running back Derrick Henry have been the subject of the most trade speculation, especially after the Byard trade. Hopkins is under contract through 2024. Henry is in the final year of his contract.

The window for any and all 2023 trades closes at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 31.

Hopkins is a former first-round pick of the Texans. He was released by the Cardinals in late May. The Patriots were the other team linked to Hopkins before he signed with Tennessee.