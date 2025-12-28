With AFC North title at stake, Steelers trail Browns 10-6 at halftime

The Ravens are likely pleased with what’s transpired in the first half of Sunday’s matchup on the shores of Lake Erie.

The Browns lead the Steelers 10-6 at halftime in a game that will decide the AFC North if Pittsburgh wins.

Cleveland got out to a 10-0 start with a 50-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt and a 28-yard touchdown pass by Shedeur Sanders. But the club could not get anything going in the second period, despite finishing the half with 210 total yards and averaging 7.0 yards per play.

Pittsburgh got a pair of field goals from Chris Boswell in the second quarter, with the veteran kicker nailing a 44-yard attempt early in the period and a 40-yard attempt to close the half.

It was mostly an ugly first 30 minutes for the Pittsburgh offense, with Aaron Rodgers finishing the first two quarters 8-of-17 for 72 yards. With DK Metcalf out due to a suspension, Pat Freiermuth leads with 23 yards receiving.

On the verge of breaking the single-season sack record, Myles Garrett has not had many opportunities to get a good rush on Rodgers with the Steelers QB getting rid of the ball quickly in known-passing situations.

On the other side, Sanders is 12-of-17 passing for 164 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick was tipped before being intercepted, with Sanders facing heavy pressure on the throw. He nearly threw a pick-six later in the first half, but Nick Herbig dropped the ball.

Injury-wise, Browns tight end Harold Fannin is questionable to return with a groin injury. Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been dealing with multiple ailments in the first half, but has continued to play.

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington is questionable to return with a forearm injury.

If the Steelers can come back and win in the second half, they will clinch the AFC North. If the Browns hang on to win, the division will come down to next week’s matchup between Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

The Steelers will receive the second-half kickoff.