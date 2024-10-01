With Brayden Narveson struggling, the Packers worked out two kickers

Packers coach Matt LaFleur insisted he believes in Brayden Narveson, but the rookie kicker’s struggles prompted the team to workout two kickers Tuesday.

The Packers worked out kickers Chad Ryland and Lucas Havrisik as well as quarterback Gavin Hardison and wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin. Havriski kicked for the Rams for nine games last season, making 15-of-20 field goals and 19-of-22 extra points, and Ryland kicked for the Patriots for all 17 games last season, making 16-of-25 field goals and 24-of-25 extra points.

Narveson already has missed four field goal attempts, which doesn’t include a missed 48-yarder against the Titans that was negated by a penalty. He has made only 69.2 percent of his field goals without even trying one from 50 yards or beyond.

Narveson is the only kicker in the NFL to miss a field goal under 40 yards this season. He missed from 37 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings. NFL kickers are 115-for-116 from under 40 in 2024.

Anders Carlson, the team’s kicker last season, competed with veteran Greg Joseph in training camp. But the Packers claimed Narveson off waivers from the Titans, and cut Carlson and Joseph.