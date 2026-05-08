With criminal case behind him, who will sign Stefon Diggs?

Free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs spent two days this week in court, in a criminal trial that hinged on a star witness who badly failed to deliver. Now that the criminal case is behind him, will someone sign Diggs?

He took to Instagram recently to make this observation: “This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers. I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?”

It’s a fair question. He had the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career with the Patriots in 2025, his first and only season in New England. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

The NFL has said, following the acquittal, that its investigation of Diggs under the Personal Conduct Policy remains open. If/when the league wants to interview him, Diggs won’t be able to decline to speak. The outcome could complicate his availability for 2026.

Regardless, Diggs proved in 2025 that he can still play. The goal for now should be to seek clearance from the league, which could be the last thing that is keeping teams from pursuing his services for the coming season.

Eventually, it also could come down to money. Diggs may want more than the market will bear. He may need to eventually abandon what he wants and accept the best offer he’ll get — or select something less than that for a chance to join one of the short-list contenders.