 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_diggstrial_260507.jpg
Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
nbc_pft_licht_260507.jpg
Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
EgbukaPFT5-7.jpg
Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With criminal case behind him, who will sign Stefon Diggs?

  
Published May 7, 2026 08:30 PM

Free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs spent two days this week in court, in a criminal trial that hinged on a star witness who badly failed to deliver. Now that the criminal case is behind him, will someone sign Diggs?

He took to Instagram recently to make this observation: “This is not an opinion-based sport, so here are the numbers. I played 52% of the snaps and finished with 85 catches for 1,045 yards coming off an ACL. Where we going?

It’s a fair question. He had the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career with the Patriots in 2025, his first and only season in New England. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler, a first-team All-Pro in 2020 and a second-team All-Pro in 2022.

The NFL has said, following the acquittal, that its investigation of Diggs under the Personal Conduct Policy remains open. If/when the league wants to interview him, Diggs won’t be able to decline to speak. The outcome could complicate his availability for 2026.

Regardless, Diggs proved in 2025 that he can still play. The goal for now should be to seek clearance from the league, which could be the last thing that is keeping teams from pursuing his services for the coming season.

Eventually, it also could come down to money. Diggs may want more than the market will bear. He may need to eventually abandon what he wants and accept the best offer he’ll get — or select something less than that for a chance to join one of the short-list contenders.