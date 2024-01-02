With one week left, Lamar Jackson’s MVP case seems to be insurmountable

Eight days ago, the MVP likely would come from the 49ers. The only debate was which 49ers player would win it.

Today, there’s not much of a debate.

I’ve got one of the 50 votes for the Associated Press awards. (#brag) I’m not saying that to brag. (#brag) I’m saying that because they don’t want us to declare our votes prematurely. Which makes sense, since people bet on these awards.

As it relates to the league MVP prize, it’s hard to imagine anyone overcoming Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. He finished the season by toppling the 49ers (wiping out the candidacy of quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Christian McCaffrey). Six days later, Jackson had five touchdown passes in a 56-19 blowout of the Dolphins (ta-ta, Tua and Tyreek).

At this point, it would take something massive, something historic to overcome Jackson. Tyreek Hill would need 283-receiving yards against the Bills, vaulting him to 2,000, to have a chance. Even then, it would only be a chance. Bills quarterback Josh Allen would need to throw for 500-plus yards and six or seven touchdowns to nail down the No. 2 seed in the AFC to have a chance. Again, it would only be a chance.

Even then, chances are it will be Lamar. That doesn’t mean I’ve made up my mind. I’ll wait until Bills-Dolphins wraps Week 18 before making a ballot. But it’s going to take a lot in one game for anyone to overcome the resume Lamar has compiled this season.