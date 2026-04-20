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WR Bo Melton signs tender with Packers

  
Published April 20, 2026 08:21 AM

The Packers open their offseason program on Monday and wide receiver Bo Melton is on track to attend.

Melton was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent early in the offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Melton has signed that tender. Melton was not able to negotiate with other clubs once that tender was in place, so his return to Green Bay was expected.

Melton was a 2022 Seahawks seventh-round pick, but he made his regular season debut with the Packers in 2023 and has played in 38 games over the last three seasons.

Melton had four catches for 107 yards and a touchdown last season. He has 28 career catches in the regular season and three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.