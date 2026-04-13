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WR Chris Brazzell to visit Packers, Commanders, 49ers this week

  
Published April 13, 2026 09:17 AM

Wide receiver Chris Brazzell is wrapping up the pre-draft visit window with a busy week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brazzell is set to visit with the Packers, Commanders and 49ers ahead of next week’s draft. Brazzell also spent time with the Panthers, Colts and Cardinals last week.

Brazzell spent two years at Tulane before wrapping up his time in college with two seasons at Tennessee. He had 74 catches over his first three seasons and then posted 62 catches for 1,017 yards and nine touchdowns with the Volunteers last season.

That production has put him in play as an early-round pick and he’ll find out just where he’ll be starting his NFL career in a little over a week.