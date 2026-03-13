 Skip navigation
WR Dareke Young agrees to terms with Raiders

  
Published March 13, 2026 10:02 AM

Wide receiver Dareke Young is joining Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas.

Young’s agents announced that he has agreed to terms on a contract with the Raiders. Kubiak became the Raiders’ head coach after serving as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in their run to the Super Bowl LX title.

Young was a member of that Seahawks team and he spent the last four seasons in Seattle. Young had two catches for 48 yards in nine regular season appearances last year and he also played in all three of the team’s postseason contests.

Young saw action on special teams in addition to offense in Seattle and he had 12 tackles across his 12 overall appearances.