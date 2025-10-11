WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is out for Monday night’s Bills-Falcons game

When the 2-2 Falcons host the 4-1 Bills on Monday night, the home team will be missing one of its starting wideouts.

Receiver Darnell Mooney has been ruled out for the Week 6 contest, with a hamstring injury.

Mooney suffered the injury two weeks ago, against the Commanders. He did not practice this week.

He also missed the Week 1 loss to the Bucs, with a shoulder injury sustained early in training camp. Mooney has seven catches for 79 yards in three 2025 appearances. Last year, his first with the Falcons, Mooney had 992 receiving yards.

Also out for the Falcons on Monday night are defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf), defensive lineman LaCale London (tricep), and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness). Cornerback Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) are questionable.