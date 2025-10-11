 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) is out for Monday night’s Bills-Falcons game

  
Published October 11, 2025 03:47 PM

When the 2-2 Falcons host the 4-1 Bills on Monday night, the home team will be missing one of its starting wideouts.

Receiver Darnell Mooney has been ruled out for the Week 6 contest, with a hamstring injury.

Mooney suffered the injury two weeks ago, against the Commanders. He did not practice this week.

He also missed the Week 1 loss to the Bucs, with a shoulder injury sustained early in training camp. Mooney has seven catches for 79 yards in three 2025 appearances. Last year, his first with the Falcons, Mooney had 992 receiving yards.

Also out for the Falcons on Monday night are defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham (calf), defensive lineman LaCale London (tricep), and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness). Cornerback Natrone Brooks (concussion/shoulder) and defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (knee/hamstring) are questionable.