X-rays negative, Aaron Rodgers is out for Monday night with ankle injury

Aaron Rodgers’s first game with the Jets was over barely after it started. It now remains to be seen when he’ll be back.

Rodgers officially has been ruled out for the Week 1 game against Buffalo. He has an ankle injury.

The good news is that X-rays were negative. But there can be all sorts of other problems beyond broken bones.

The fact that he’s ruled out means he can’t make a miraculous comeback. He suffered a knee injury during the first game of the 2018 season but he came back and played, leading the Packers to a win over the Bears.