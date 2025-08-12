 Skip navigation
Xavier Legette on ejection: I know I’m not supposed to do that

  
Published August 12, 2025 08:14 AM

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that the team wants to see better decisions from wide receiver Xavier Legette after Legette was ejected from the team’s preseason game against the Browns for throwing punches at Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins and the message seems to have found its target.

Canales said Monday that the two men had a “great conversation” about what happened and Legette apologized for his lack of discipline after the team’s practice. He also said that he will keep a better handle on his emotions in the future.

“I won’t put a finger up,” Legette said, via the team’s website. “Just keep the main thing, the main thing. I know I ain’t supposed to do what I did.”

The Panthers will be hoping Legette is available for more work for this Saturday’s game against the Texans.