Xavier Worthy is expected to play against Colts

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy is expected to be part of the Chiefs’ effort to move back above .500 on Sunday.

Worthy was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report due to an ankle injury. Worthy steadily increased his practice work over the course of the week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that he is set to play against the Colts.

Worthy missed a couple of games earlier in the season with a shoulder injury. He has 27 catches for 281 yards and a touchdown in his eight appearances.

The Chiefs ruled out running back Isiah Pacheco with a knee injury for the third straight week. Left guard Kingsley Suamataia (concussion) is the only other player listed as questionable,

