Xavier Worthy officially a limited participant in Thursday practice

  
Published September 11, 2025 05:17 PM

The Chiefs noted earlier on Thursday that Xavier Worthy would be on the field for Thursday’s practice. Now we know his level of participation.

Kansas City noted Worthy (shoulder) was limited on the day’s report. He did not participate on Wednesday after suffering a dislocated shoulder during the Chiefs’ season-opening loss to the Chargers.

Worthy still may not be able to play this week. But the fact that he was back on the field for practice is nevertheless a positive sign.

Fellow receiver Jalen Royals, however, was still sidelined for the second day of practice this week as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

He was the only Chiefs player who did not participate.

Guard Trey Smith (knee/illness) and linebacker Drue Tranquill (knee) were both upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday.

Linebacker Nick Bolton (biceps), receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), defensive back Chamarri Conner (wrist), defensive lineman Ashton Gillette (elbow), defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle), and offensive tackle Jawann Taylor (knee/ankle) all remained full participants on Thursday.