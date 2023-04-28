 Skip navigation
XFL moves Saturday night semifinal game to ESPN, after NFL draft

  
Published April 28, 2023 07:30 AM
The XFL playoffs start tomorrow night, with the Houston Roughnecks hosting the Arlington Renegades. The league has made a subtle programming shift that should help improve viewership.

The league has moved the game from ESPN2 to ESPN, with the final rounds NFL draft as the lead-in.

The move apparently became an option due to the early conclusion of whichever NBA playoff series would have had a game on ESPN at the time.

On Sunday, the D.C. Defenders host the Seattle Sea Dragons on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The XFL playoff game on Saturday night will compete directly with a USFL regular-season game on Fox, between the Memphis Showboats and the Houston Gamblers.