Yannick Ngakoue feels he can contribute for Ravens right away

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue doesn’t feel like he needs a long ramping up period after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week.

Ngakoue played for the Bears last season, but did not sign with any team this offseason so he had no training camp to ready himself for NFL action this fall. On Wednesday, Nagakoue, who also played for the Ravens in 2020, said that he doesn’t think that is an issue that would keep him from making an impact for the Ravens right off the bat.

“I feel like I had a great day today,” Ngakoue said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I can contribute now. It’s not my decision, it’s the guys upstairs. It’s their decision to see if I can play or not, but I feel like I’m in great shape.”

Ngakoue had three sacks in nine games during his first run with the Ravens. We’ll find out in the coming days whether his second tour will be getting started right away or if the Ravens want to see him on the practice field a bit longer.