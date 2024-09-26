 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinfields_240926.jpg
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240926.jpg
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?
nbc_pft_mccaffreyupdate_240926.jpg
Shanahan gives ominous update on McCaffrey outlook

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_justinfields_240926.jpg
Fields has ‘immense upside’ for Steelers
nbc_pft_maliknabers_240926.jpg
Was it worth passing on three QBs for Nabers?
nbc_pft_mccaffreyupdate_240926.jpg
Shanahan gives ominous update on McCaffrey outlook

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Yannick Ngakoue feels he can contribute for Ravens right away

  
Published September 26, 2024 09:50 AM

Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue doesn’t feel like he needs a long ramping up period after signing to the Ravens practice squad this week.

Ngakoue played for the Bears last season, but did not sign with any team this offseason so he had no training camp to ready himself for NFL action this fall. On Wednesday, Nagakoue, who also played for the Ravens in 2020, said that he doesn’t think that is an issue that would keep him from making an impact for the Ravens right off the bat.

“I feel like I had a great day today,” Ngakoue said, via the team’s website. “I feel like I can contribute now. It’s not my decision, it’s the guys upstairs. It’s their decision to see if I can play or not, but I feel like I’m in great shape.”

Ngakoue had three sacks in nine games during his first run with the Ravens. We’ll find out in the coming days whether his second tour will be getting started right away or if the Ravens want to see him on the practice field a bit longer.