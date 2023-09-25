Zac Taylor: We aren’t ready to reveal if Joe Burrow will start

Just a few hours from kickoff, it’s still unclear if Joe Burrow will play in Monday night’s game against the Rams.

Head coach Zac Taylor told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge at the stadium, “We aren’t ready to reveal a decision just yet and will wait a couple more hours before we make a call.”

Cincinnati’s inactives are due at 6:45 p.m. ET, which is 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff against Los Angeles.

Burrow was a limited participant in Friday and Saturday’s practices after tweaking his calf last week.

If Burrow isn’t able to play, Jake Browning will make his first start. The Bengals also elevated Reid Sinnett from the practice squad just in case.