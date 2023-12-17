Zach Wilson ruled out with a head injury

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s day is over.

When Wilson left for the locker room with time left on the clock in the second quarter of Sunday’s game in Miami, CBS reported that he was going in to get hydrated but there’s now new word from the Jets about Wilson’s condition. He has been ruled out for the rest of the day with a head injury, although he is not currently in the concussion protocol.

Wilson was sacked four times in the first half of the game and he went into the sideline medical tent for a check after one of them. Trevor Siemian was seen warming up during that evaluation, but he did not come into the game until the end of the second quarter.

The Dolphins lead 27-0 with 8:39 left in the third quarter.