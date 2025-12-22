 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Zay Flowers 18-yard touchdown run gives Ravens 17-13 lead

  
Published December 21, 2025 10:31 PM

Lamar Jackson has not returned to the field, but Zay Flowers has nevertheless given the Ravens a third-quarter lead over the Patriots.

Flowers took an end around 18 yards for a touchdown, putting Baltimore on top, 17-13, with 4:35 left in the third period.

The score capped a six-play, 65-yard drive that took 3:08 off the clock.

The Patriots looked like they might get off the field after a third-and-5 pass from Tyler Huntley to DeAndre Hopkins was ruled incomplete. But after John Harbaugh challenged the ruling on the field, it was reversed as Hopkins — of course — got both feet in for a 16-yard completion.

A couple of plays later, Flowers got the ball in the backfield and picked his way through the defense for an 18-yard score.

Flowers now has 65 yards on five catches plus his 18-yard TD run.

On the other side, Patriots receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.