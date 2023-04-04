 Skip navigation
Zay Flowers to visit with Raiders on Tuesday

  
Published April 4, 2023 06:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how challenging it’ll be for Jimmy Garoppolo to unlearn the Kyle Shanahan offense and relearn the Josh McDaniels offense and how the QB aims to earn role with Raiders.

The Raiders have Davante Adams but it looks like they’re considering adding another receiver near the top of the draft.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Zay Flowers of Boston College is taking a top 30 visit with Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Flowers caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards with 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2022. He was a significant contributor in all four years at Boston College, racking up 200 receptions for 3,056 yards with 29 TDs. He also rushed for 345 yards and two touchdowns over his career.

The Raiders have done plenty already this offseason to retool their passing game. Gone are former mainstays like quarterback Derek Carr and tight end Darren Waller. While Adams and Hunter Renfrow remain, the team has added Jakobi Meyers, DeAndre Carter, Austin Hooper, and O.J. Howard in addition to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Las Vegas currently has the No. 7 overall pick in the first round and the No. 38 overall pick in the second round.

Flowers also met with the Cowboys on Monday .