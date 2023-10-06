Zay Jones, Foley Fatukasi questionable for Jaguars

Wide receiver Zay Jones didn’t play for the Jaguars in London last week, but he could be in the lineup against the Bills this Sunday.

Jones is listed as questionable to play with a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi was also limited in all three practice sessions. He has a shoulder injury and joins Jones in the questionable category along with defensive back Antonio Johnson (hamstring) and wide receiver Jamal Agnew (quad).

Linebacker Devin Lloyd (thumb) didn’t make the trip to England and is out. Edge rusher Dawuane Smoot (Achilles) resumed practicing this week, but remains on the PUP list and will not play this weekend. Wide receiver Parker Washington (knee) and cornerback Christian Braswell (hamstring) have also been ruled out.