NFL
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
T.J. Sanders
TS
T.J.
Sanders
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Titans sign offensive linemen Sam Mustipher, Brenden Jaimes, Oli Udoh
The Titans signed three offensive linemen in the early stages of free agency and they announced the signing of three more on Thursday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Aaron Rodgers says he has no deadlines, with the Steelers or any other team
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Andrew Berry: Travis Hunter is a little like Ohtani, he’s outstanding at both
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jalen Milroe: My superpower is playing a step faster than my opponents
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Joe Flacco: Travis Hunter playing two ways shows he must have a good feel for the game
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Brad Holmes: No new discussions with Za’Darius Smith about return
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
With the draft looming, the Aaron Rodgers situation lingers
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
