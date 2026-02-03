 Skip navigation
Bills hire Drew Terrell as wide receivers coach

  
Published February 2, 2026 07:08 PM

Bills head coach Joe Brady has landed a wide receivers coach.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they have hired Drew Terrell for that role. Terrell was the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for the Cardinals during the 2025 season.

Terrell also interviewed for offensive coordinator vacancies around the league last month. He was a wide receivers coach for the Commanders from 2020-2022 and spent the last three seasons in Arizona.

Prior to joining the Commanders, Terrell was on the Panthers’ staff and he also coached at Michigan and Virginia Tech on the collegiate level.

The Bills hired Pete Carmichael as their offensive coordinator and Brady is set to call the team’s offensive plays.