Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
San Francisco 49ers
Troy Fumagalli
Troy
Fumagalli
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to “keep fighting” for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Troy Fumagalli
SF
Tight End
#47
San Francisco signs former Pats TE Troy Fumagalli
Troy Fumagalli
SF
Tight End
#47
Patriots waive Troy Fumagalli
Jake Butt
FA
Tight End
#44
RFA Jake Butt non-tendered by Broncos
Troy Fumagalli
SF
Tight End
#47
Fumagalli steps in for Fant, catches 4 for 53 yds
Troy Fumagalli
SF
Tight End
#47
DEN TE Troy Fumagalli is a surprise standout
Steve Young out at ESPN
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Mike Evans: Would be cool to set record for consecutive 1,000-yard seasons
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Ahkello Witherspoon agrees to terms with Rams
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT Mailbag: HOF cases, QB situations
Close Ad