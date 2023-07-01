 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

NFL New England Patriots Ty Montgomery

Ty
Montgomery

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
08:51
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL's anti-gambling stance
The NFL's inconsistent and hypocritical position on legalized gambling makes it difficult for the league to have true moral authority when it comes to telling its players, "Do as we say, not as we do."
  Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Pierre Strong headshot.jpg
    Pierre Strong
    NE Running Back #35
    Beat: Strong could complement Stevenson in 2023
  • James_Robinson.jpg
    James Robinson
    NE Running Back #23
    James Robinson released by Pats after brief stint
  • ty montgomery.png
    Ty Montgomery
    NE Running Back #14
    Former NE RB coach: Montgomery could be 3D Back
  • ty montgomery.png
    Ty Montgomery
    NE Running Back #14
    Ty Montgomery (shoulder) done for season
  • ty montgomery.png
    Ty Montgomery
    NE Running Back #14
    Patriots RB Ty Montgomery (IR) unlikely to return?
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett's drowning not a result of riptides
Logan Ryan: Off-field and on-field issues were "weighing" on Tom Brady last year
  Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Patriots, Ja'Whaun Bentley agree to two-year extension
Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal
DeVante Parker agrees to three-year deal with Patriots
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning