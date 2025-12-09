 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers worked out for the Colts on Monday night

  
Published December 9, 2025 08:59 AM

A report on Monday said that quarterback Philip Rivers would work out for the Colts on Tuesday, but things are moving more quickly on Indianapolis.

Per multiple reports on Tuesday morning, Rivers actually had his workout with his former team on Monday night. Those reports indicate Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season, threw the ball well during the workout.

There’s no word on an agreement and the Colts are believed to be mulling over whether to bring Rivers in as an option to step in at quarterback in the wake of Daniel Jones’ season-ending Achilles injury. Rookie Riley Leonard replaced Jones on Sunday, but is dealing with knee soreness that has clouded his availability for Week 15’s game against the Seahawks.

The Colts currently have Brett Rypien on the practice squad and he’s the only other in-house option as Anthony Richardson is not a candidate to come off of injured reserve at this time.

Rivers spent his final NFL season with the Colts. He was 369-of-543 for 4,169 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while leading the Colts to the playoffs with an 11-5 record. He was 27-of-46 for 307 yards and two touchdowns in a playoff loss to the Bills and we should learn soon whether or not that will remain Rivers’ final NFL appearance.