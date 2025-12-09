Philip Rivers will visit, work out with Colts on Tuesday

The Colts have a surprising candidate to join the team for a stretch run in the wake of Daniel Jones suffering a torn Achilles on Sunday.

According to a report from NFL Media, Philip Rivers will work out with Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Yes, that Philip Rivers.

Retired since spending the 2020 season with the Colts, Rivers has been coaching high school football. But as he turns 44 on Monday, he’s now considering getting back in an NFL locker room.

Rivers spent 16 of his 17 pro seasons with the Chargers, where current Colts head coach Shane Steichen served as QBs coach from 2016-2019 before being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in Rivers’ final year with the club. Steichen had also bene an offensive quality control coach with the then-San Diego Chargers from 2014-2015 and was a defensive assistant with the team in 2011-2012.

Rivers last played in 2020 with the Colts, helping pilot the team to an 11-5 record and a postseason appearance the year after Andrew Luck’s surprise retirement. That season, he completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 4,169 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The No. 4 overall pick of the 2004 draft, Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowler and was the 2013 AP comeback player of the year. He is No. 7 on the NFL’s all-time list with 63.440 passing yards and No. 6 with 421 career touchdown passes.