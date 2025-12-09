49ers cut K Matt Gay, QB Adrian Martinez from the practice squad
The 49ers released kicker Matt Gay and quarterback Adrian Martinez from the practice squad on Tuesday, the team announced.
Regular kicker Eddy Pineiro is ready to return from a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. He has not played since a Nov. 16 game against the Cardinals.
Gay kicked for the 49ers in the past two games, making all four field-goal attempts and all four PATs.
Martinez was sent on his way after the 49ers opened the 21-day practice window for rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke this week. Rourke is on the non-football injury list after injuring his knee in his final season at Indiana.
The 49ers signed wide receiver Javon Baker in a corresponding move. He spent time on the Eagles’ practice squad this season after the Patriots waived him out of the preseason.
Baker, a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2024, appeared in 11 games as a rookie and registered one reception for 12 yards.