NHL: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Capitals sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.6 million contract
The 32-year-old McIlrath has two assists in 11 games this season. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.
NHL: Washington Capitals at Carolina Hurricanes
Capitals sign defenseman Dylan McIlrath to a two-year, $1.6 million contract
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Flyers fire coach John Tortorella in midst of another losing season
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers
New York Rangers re-sign goalie Jonathan Quick to another 1-year contract
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Islanders
Avalanche acquire Brock Nelson from the Islanders on the eve of the NHL trade deadline
NHL: New York Rangers at Pittsburgh Penguins
Report: Rangers defenseman Adam Fox going on IR with upper-body injury
NHL: USA TODAY Sports-Archive
Researchers confirm Hall of Famer Bobby Hull had CTE when he died
The NHL and Rogers reportedly agree on 12-year, $7.7 US billion media rights deal in Canada
Alex Ovechkin scores his 890th career goal to move 5 goals away from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record
Blackhawks agree to contracts with prospects Oliver Moore and Sam Rinzel
Former-Bruin Brad Marchand makes debut with Panthers in game against Utah
Alex Ovechkin leads Capitals in tribute to Wild’s Marc-Andre Fleury with postgame handshakes
Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game